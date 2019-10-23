Crucial that kids have psychosocial support

In August 2015 I made a call to our government, urging that every school should be equipped with at least one psychologist or social worker. With the rising violence in our schools, I think this has never been more urgent.

We see them being allocated to schools following a traumatic incident which affected pupils and staff - which is important and necessary. However, as a society we stand to benefit even more if such services were not activated only on a case-by-case basis, but were housed within schools.

If we are prepared to invest in tablets and paperless classrooms, we should also be prepared to invest in the psychosocial wellbeing of our children. What is the use of all this investment in technology when that is not taken care of?

Do not get me wrong, I am not disregarding the importance of technological development of our schools' curricula and infrastructure. I am however saying that these should be happening in conjunction with developments that aid the psychosocial wellbeing of children.