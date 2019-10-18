The day the liberation Struggle was changed

On October 19 1977, a seismic event occurred in the South African liberation Struggle, putting paid to the dominant role of the black radical tradition in the reaction to racial oppression.

On that fateful day, Jimmy Kruger, the infamous apartheid minister of (in)justice, held a media conference to announce new measures to clamp down on resistance to the apartheid state.

The day, dubbed Black Wednesday, became synonymous with issues of media freedom because Kruger banned church publication Pro Veritate and black newspapers The World and Weekend World.

The police also detained The World editor Percy Qoboza for five months. For media freedom freaks, this was the highlight of the moment; in reality, however, the media was collateral damage.

Crucially, Kruger also banned 17 Black Consciousness-leaning organisations. The decision did not come as much of a surprise as the panicky regime was becoming increasingly erratic.

It had just martyred the leading light of the Black Consciousness movement, Steven Bantu Biko, a month earlier. Of the banned organisations, the irrepressible South African Students Organisation (Saso) was undoubtedly the most significant.

It had blazed the ideological trail that reignited the fire for freedom among oppressed black South Africans.