Spear-wielding grandfathers haunting me

I have been unable to escape the "umZulu" tag all my life. That universal belief by all and sundry, that no matter how educated and sophisticated one may become, there is always that comical part about being a Zulu person that keeps you pinned in Shaka's kraal. I have of course refuted any suggestion that I am naturally disposed to violence.

I command respect, I say, and it has nothing to do with my ancestral grouping. Then I see how I handle instances of emotional stress, where all my Jeppe Girls' grooming and "graduate" English vacates my vocal cords - and my Hhayi boh! is a full sentence encompassing an expression of utter shock that you dare challenge me in this manner, a subtle warning to refrain, withdraw and retreat, and the gift of a three-minutes grace period for the other party to formulate an apology.

I still insist that this has nothing to do with spear-wielding great-grandfathers.

"It runs in your blood!" That is the narrative that has always been the narrative. Blood. We think everything is in our blood; from charm to intuition up to ancestral bondage and sexual prowess. And of course, we cannot prove the validity of any of these, save for knowing for a fact that blood is thicker than water.