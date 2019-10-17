Phophi, fire these rogue health staff

Do public health workers know that their job is to save lives?

Another pregnant woman gave birth in the street on Tuesday after she was turned away twice from a clinic. When six months pregnant Sandra Phoku felt pains in her stomach, she quickly rushed to Marulaneng Clinic, outside Marble Hall in Limpopo, but she was sent back home to get her file card.

She said she begged the security guard to allow her in as she was in pain but she refused. Phoku said she then embarked on a kilometre-long walk back home, only to return and be told that there was nobody to help her as it was 5pm and nurses had knocked off.

She and her mother, who had accompanied her to the facility, then waited for hours outside the clinic for an ambulance to take her to hospital.