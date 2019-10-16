International Day of the Girl sets out to make them unstoppable

On Friday October 11, we celebrated International Day of the Girl under the theme "GirlForce: Unscripted and Unstoppable".

One of the aims of this theme is to work alongside and support all girls to amplify their voices and stand up for their rights.

The theme is to celebrate all the achievements by, with and for girls since the adoption of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action.

Twenty-five years ago, women and men from nearly 200 countries arrived in Beijing, China, for the Fourth World Conference on Women, determined to recognise the rights of women and girls as human rights.

The conference culminated in the adoption of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, a visionary blueprint for the rights of women and the girl child.

A day such as this, set out to focus the world's attention on the needs of the girl child, is critical. I say this because for a long time, due to culture, religion, sexism and patriarchy, girl children have been discriminated against from the earliest stages of their lives into adulthood and still are.