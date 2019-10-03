ANC is right on SAA sale

We welcome the decision that parts of the South African Airways (SAA) could be sold to private companies.

This was one of the resolutions of the governing party's national executive committee (NEC) meeting at the weekend.

The ANC meeting had first considered selling the entire company, but it was agreed that the likelihood was minimal because of SAA's poor financial state.

"The person you are going to sell SAA to, you will have to give them money, not them giving you money, which is a loss," said the party's economic head Enoch Godongwana.