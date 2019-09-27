Use of VAR can't only be for rich

Whether we like it not, the video assistant referee (VAR) is a necessity for the local game.

It goes without saying that there are those who are for VAR and those who are against it because they feel it clashes with the emotional element of the game. It's sad to see a player celebrate wildly when his team scores a goal, only for VAR to rule out the goal.

But Sowetan feels that a game of football should be won fairly.

In that sense, VAR has a place in the game.

At the moment, many football fans are up in arms because AmaZulu's two goals in their 2-0 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs were deemed offside by the linesman, while replays show that those goals should have been allowed.

Conspiracy theorists have suggested that the linesman, Mervin van Wyk, is a Chiefs fan, having allegedly been pictured in Chiefs colours in some of his social media posts, and he was therefore not going to allow his team to concede against Usuthu.