What a noble way to fight xenophobia

The recent xenophobic attacks that hit parts of Gauteng seem to be over and we are back to our normal lives.

As much as we are relieved that the madness is over, we are also encouraged that efforts are being made to curb any recurrence.

What we witnessed was unfortunate as South Africans and fellow Africans ran amok, attacking each other, with shops owned by foreign nationals looted and burnt. Twelve people were also killed and scores injured.

The attacks painted SA in a bad light and created widespread tension.

The rest of Africa was understandably angry at us - and the government was forced to reassure the continent that we are committed to the ideals of pan-African unity and solidarity.