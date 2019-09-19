SA must tackle socioeconomic problems and crime together

Crime statistics released by the South African Police Service last week showed an increase in the number of murders and sexual offences.

It is now general knowledge that SA is a violent society. The annual stats only indicate the intensity of violence from year to year.

If there isn't a combined and global response to crime as well as the political and socioeconomic problems, SA risks further erosion of state legitimacy and democracy as well as complete breakdown of the rule of law.

If SA is likened to a workplace, it would be an organisation operating in silos. Government and society alike are identifying the same challenges to SA's present and future prosperity.

Responses are often uncoordinated with civil society and the government engaging in disparate initiatives and only embracing the necessity of synergy at the release of alarming statistics or at occurrence of tragedy and disturbing levels of violence.

Given the proven correlation between violent crime as well as other social ills and income and wealth inequality, should these challenges not be tackled to address all factors?

There simply does not seem to be a holistic and overarching approach to solving the problems.