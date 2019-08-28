The objectification of women in this day and age is abhorrent

We need to start thinking carefully and critically about the implicit messages in images that objectify women. We need to think deeply about who receives these messages and the effects of these messages on women and men in our society.

An obvious consequence that immediately comes to my mind is the danger of raising boy children who think of women only in relation to their body parts. And seeing women only as an object for a man's indulgence.

Many women and young girls have grown up being barred from self- expression and a normal childhood, because of the hyper-sexualisation and objectification of women.

Growing up, we are careful to dress our girl children in "modest" clothing because we are scared of the reaction revealing clothes may illicit, a practice we do not have to be mindful of when coming to boy children, because their bodies have not been turned into objects of satisfaction and adoration for others.

Women are forced to think carefully about how they dress in public or in the workplace out of fear of being disrespected, stalked, catcalled or groped.

This is no coincidence, it is a result of our own society objectifying women - for centuries. Women are given this task of covering up their bodies as much as they can because should they do otherwise, they will be blamed for being harassed, assaulted, or worse, they will be blamed for being raped because they didn't dress themselves "appropriately".

Women should not have to think that it is their responsibility to cover up so that men do not think of them as objects of sexual gratification.