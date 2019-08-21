African excellence can drive economic transformation

Unavoidably black economic empowerment is brought into sharper focus as we enter and exit 25 years of democracy.

In this regard the critical question of what portion of the economy do black people generally, and in particular Africans, control is apt.

What became the genesis of control and what forms of control existed and what we may learn from these in relation to how this empowerment can be achieved and the challenges that remain are matters worth investigating.

I would hazard that there are two sub-sectors of the economy that had a significant African proximity and lent themselves to possible control and could represent a clear framework for black economic empowerment. I would also suggest that these sectors have not progressed to the level they should and their strategic import continues to falter, undermining prospects for African excellence.

The history of rail in SA is undisputed in how it contributed to the development, competitiveness and modernisation of the country.

At the end of World War II and the demise of Japanese domination, Korea could not be compared to SA. While by 1970 SA had at least a century of experience in rail, Korea was setting a solid long-term strategy for such infrastructure with an imaginary line. The then president of Korea asked the World Bank to fund a rail line between Seoul and Busan. The technocrats declined.