Government remains stumbling block to job creation

You cannot legislate people out of poverty. You cannot regulate jobs into existence. Jobs need to be created, and the SA government is slowly but surely suffocating businesses' ability to create jobs by adding more and more burdens on both employers and the unemployed - the latest being the national minimum wage (NMW).

The NMW is a disincentive for businesses to employ more people. The only "real" jobs in an economy are found in businesses providing goods and services to consumers. All government jobs are paid for by current and future taxpayers.

For the first time in history, the number of unemployed people is more than 10-million. The higher the price of a good, the less of it people will buy.

This basic law of economics is ignored by the government, but it cannot escape the consequences of laws and policies which contradict it.

According to Stats SA, the unemployment rate increased from 27.6% in the first quarter of 2019 to 29% in the second quarter.