Let's reconstruct accountability peacefully

What is the changing landscape of violence in SA and what does it suggest for society. As we try to celebrate our women during this month of women, it is difficult to think so in the face of mounting violence against women and children.

It is also difficult to do so when we are awash with murder in the Cape Flats which have through stray bullets and the like maimed and killed children, traumatised our future in ways hitherto unseen under democratic rule.

This wave of intensified forms of violence contrasts with previous theatres of violence which increasingly have abated and changed the shape of protagonists.

In this piece we explore how the shape of political violence and violence especially in soccer have changed. The question is what do these changes suggest?

It is often said rugby is a sport played by hooligans watched by gentlemen and football a game of gentlemen watched by hooligans.