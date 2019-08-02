Safa, time is right to end Stuart Baxter reign

It may not be a bad idea for SA's Football Association (Safa) and Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter to part ways now.

Firstly, the relationship between the two parties is allegedly strained, with Baxter having apparently complained that he's not received support from Safa, especially regarding the friendlies he wanted ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt two months ago.

Bafana had to play 11 v 11 among themselves in some cases and Baxter was apparently hopping mad.

Secondly, there is time to find a new coach before the qualifiers for the 2021 Afcon and 2022 Fifa World Cup start.

There are still four months before the 2021 group stage qualifiers begin (in November). South Africa are in Group C with Ghana, Sudan, as well as Mauritius or Sao Tome Principe.