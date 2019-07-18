Don't focus on Stuart Baxter's flaws only

It seems there's no end to calls for Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter's head since our elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations finals last week.

The same calls were echoed early in the tournament when Bafana huffed and puffed in the group stage but somewhat subsided when we sneaked through the back door to the knockout stage of the tournament.

The calls predictably resurfaced enthusiastically when Nigeria booted Bafana out of Afcon in the quarterfinals last Wednesday.

A hashtag, #BaxterOut, was even created and was the top trend on Twitter a day after the match against Nigeria.

As a country, we are understandably not entirely happy with what transpired in Egypt and, of course, we were also let down by Baxter's conservative tactics.