No ifs, buts or maybes - Stuart Baxter simply has to get boot

The arrogance-filled tirade that Stuart Baxter spewed upon Bafana Bafana's arrival from the Africa Cup of Nations at the weekend was a strong indication that those who cautioned against his reappointment as national coach were correct all along.

Baxter was first in the country 15 years ago, plunging Bafana to new lows, but Saturday's outburst shows he's learnt little about this country, its football and, more importantly, its sensitivities.

Those of us who were opposed to his return to the national team more than a decade after he left them in a parlous state had hoped he would return more mature and measured in his dealings with the local press and supporters.

But just as in 2005, when he vacated the Bafana post after failing to lead us to the 2006 World Cup in Germany, he continues to project himself as some sort of Messiah doing us a favour by coaching our national team, rather than an employee hired to provide results.