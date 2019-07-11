Cyril Ramaphosa should act on e-tolls to end the impasse

Five years since the launch of the Gauteng e-toll system in 2013 and the ANC continues to be divided over the issue.

Twitter shouldn't be the place where such important matters of policy are thrashed out. Nevertheless, despite his poor choice of platform, finance minister Tito Mboweni raised a critical point about the implications of the e-tolls stalemate.

For all the talk about wanting to grow the economy and create jobs, the ANC's handling of the discontent over e-tolls demonstrates the party's disregard of the importance of the government providing policy certainty.

Regardless of the Gauteng ANC's stance, e-tolling remains government policy.

Until such a time that the national government reviews and sets aside the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Proposal (GFIP) approved and adopted by cabinet in 2007 as a state-implemented toll scheme, the policy is legal and applicable.