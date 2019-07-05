Attempted suicide of reckless speeding puts other lives at risk

One of the pleasures of living in a true democracy with a liberal constitution is that you can take anyone to court - including the president - for whatever slight you believe you might have suffered at his hands, or in the hands of his government.

In a true democracy like the US, children are also known to divorce themselves from their own parents if they feel these ancient relatives have failed to fulfil their parenting responsibilities.

Perhaps inspired by cases he might have gleaned from the media, Lodewyk Goosen, of Gauteng, thought he should challenge the authorities in charge of the maintenance of our roads.

In 2012, good old Goosen one day clambered on his expensive superbike and sped down Hornsnek Road, outside Pretoria.

The adrenaline junkie was doing 140km/h on the straight part of the road. Then he got to a curve, which he took at 110km/h. What good Goose hadn't counted on was this thing called gravity. Only an airhead or someone unfamiliar with the word humility would want to drive at 110km/h when there is a sign indicating that you cannot take the curve at a speed faster than 60km/h.