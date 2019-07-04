Ensure medical bills don't eat retirement savings

We recently took our daughters to visit their grandparents for their school holidays. As we left them behind, I couldn't help but think of how blessed they are to have their grandparents, and how much more blessed I am to also still have my grandparents.

In my family, we are blessed with long life, but at what cost?

Yes, we want to live long, and medical advances are giving some people exactly that, but we do not want the ill-health and challenges that come with it.

The World Economic Forum highlights the dire global situation around the retirement savings gap in its recently published 2019 Investing in (and for) Our Future paper. Each year, the gap is growing by 2% to 10%, varying per country.

So what does this study have to do with the gift of long life? A self-sustaining and dignified lifestyle will be an unrealised dream for the majority of elderly people.