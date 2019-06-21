All the best Bafana, now go fight!

The Africa Cup of Nations kicks off in Egypt tonight, with South Africans hoping the national team will fare better than their counterparts at recent global events.

Just this week, Banyana Banyana returned from the World Cup in France having lost all their three group matches, finishing bottom of their group.

It was a chastening first-time experience for our women at this level, and they were not helped by a draw from hell which pitted them against Spain, China and Germany.

Banyana's sad elimination came weeks after another football side, Amajita, were similarly embarrassed at the Fifa U20 World Cup in Poland, from where they returned with a single point from three matches.