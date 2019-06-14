Pointing pitchforks at folk devils make us forget our moral compasses

Modernisation and the love of an ever-evolving society are extremely exciting.

Our globalised lives have all become tethered to the Fourth Industrial Revolution and are no longer out of touch.

With rapid access to information, entertainment and experiences, we become connoisseurs of mass consumption, buying our way into the finest forms of photographable leisure.

It is no wonder that in our pursuit of material happiness we cling on to the seductive image of wealth.

Wealth reminds us that we have achieved great things or that we have the potential to become people who have.

On the other hand, we enjoy pointing a scornful finger at those who do.

Sometimes these people are often folk devils, a person or group of people who are perceived as a toxic influence on society.

While often peddled by different media, it allows society to identify someone as a problem although it escapes cognisance of actual societal ills.

We can have complete outrage over Helen Zille's tweets, but ignore the societal ills that birth her audience.