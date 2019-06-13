It's a do or die for Banyana Banyana

It's all or nothing for World Cup debutants Banyana Banyana tonight.

Our national women's team takes on the tricky China in their second Group B match of the spectacle at Paris' Parc de Princes, France.

This is the match Banyana can't afford to lose after they lost their opening game against Spain at the weekend, thanks to the controversial Video Assistant Referees (VAR) which awarded La Roja two debatable penalties.

To add to our ladies' woes, Banyana finished the match with one player down after Chilean referee Maria Carvajal - aided by the much-maligned VAR - sent dependable defender Nothando Vilakazi off for what was deemed a dangerous tackle on Lucia Garcia.

But we are encouraged that Banyana have put the weekend's setback behind them and are looking forward to tonight's game.

We are also inspired by their spirited all-round performance in that match.