Find a debt-busting strategy that works for you

There are more people in SA who owe money than there are people who earn it. According to the National Credit Regulator, 25 million South Africans have credit accounts (this includes store accounts, credit cards, home loans, etc).

Meanwhile, only 16.3-million South Africans have jobs, Stats SA says.

And our social welfare system currently supports 17 million social grant recipients. The average household is made up of fewer than two breadwinners, so a husband can be unemployed and have a store account in his name, while his wife is the income earner (who herself has a few credit accounts).

The problem with debt is that it takes money away from your future self and transfers this future wealth to your credit providers. It robs you of the opportunity to start saving and investing.

So, what can you do to reduce your debt and are there any tips that will ensure you pay it off in the most optimal and efficient way possible?