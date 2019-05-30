Cyril's cabinet's most pressing challenge is economy and to get people working

President Cyril Ramaphosa made a commitment to cut cabinet down to size ahead of his announcement of the new executive last night.

The promise is that the new executive will be fit for purpose.

South Africans hope that the new executive will be a clear indication of whether SA has the kind of leadership needed to carry it out of its dark night into the new dawn.

To take SA out of the doldrums, the cabinet ought to be competent. It ought to epitomise integrity. It ought to reflect a tried and tested track record of problem solving.

Given that Ramaphosa largely confined his selections from the pool of MPs and based on historical trends from his own party, the ANC, it is still difficult to say if he can convincingly deliver on his commitment.

Pragmatically, we expect an executive that will reflect concessions and compro-mises that are more about the ANC's internal party dynamics than about the country's interests.

Even so, it does not change the fact that Ramaphosa's administration has a lot on its plate.

The next five years will not be easy, especially coming from a low base of political and socioeconomic performance of the past decade.