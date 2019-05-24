Waste pickers have potential to add value to economy

We have all seen them - the people who push and pull trolleys along suburban streets collecting waste from dustbins outside homes and businesses.

Waste pickers are an integral part of recycling and the waste management system in SA, helping to divert recyclables away from landfill.

These are the people that broader society would rather pretend they do not exist, particularly in light of the perception that they are a public nuisance - they leave litter behind after sorting through bins, block roads with their trolleys and are alleged to be linked to increased crime in neighbourhoods.

Sometimes, as alleged in recent reports, waste pickers fall prey to crime. It is alleged that waste pickers in Ekurhuleni and Msunduzi have fallen victim to crime and we commend the SAPS investigations to bring the culprits to book.

But, it is these people who live on the margins of society to care for their families who have expert knowledge of the recyclables they deal with, and who have the potential to add a lot of value to the economy if they are to be considered whenever new recycling facilities are developed.