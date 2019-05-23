Let's now ensure ANC abides by its manifesto to realise new dawn

With the 400 nominated MPs sworn in and speaker, deputy speaker and president of the Republic elected, SA's sixth parliament is ready to proceed with its work.

Parliament suspended activities for weeks to allow members of the fifth parliament to desert the corridors of the House to traverse the narrow, gravel paths and streets of communities with the aim of convincing them to vote for their parties.

For most ordinary people, that would have been the first time they had spotted these figures who have become guests in their homes through television broadcasts of House proceedings.

And it will in all probability have been the last time they see these politicians on their door steps until the next time they need to canvass for electoral support. Cape Town will now be the focal point of representative politics for the next five years.

This is the nature of our political system. Those who represent the people are often inaccessible to them.