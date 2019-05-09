Take a bow, SA. You are great

Congratulations to SA for holding peaceful and successful sixth democratic general elections yesterday.

Most reports said there was joy and laughter as millions of citizens braved the cold weather across the country to cast their ballots.

About 26.7 million people were registered to vote and it seemed most of them had gone out to exercise their democratic rights.

Some voting stations even ran out of their portions of the 60 million ballot papers printed by the Independent Elections Commission but it said it replenished those centres.

"South Africans are out there in their numbers. Nothing is going to dissuade them from recording their political choices," said IEC head Sy Mamabolo.

However, there were minor glitches in some areas as 17 out of the 22 924 voting stations were still closed at 11am but the number dropped to five by 5pm.