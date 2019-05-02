Property hijacking sabotages housing provision plan

Our democracy is admired by numerous nations across the world and our constitution is lauded as one of the best.

Yet it is pointless if it serves as a ceremonial document with no physical backing from the enforcement of the rule of law.

This should be a collective effort that begins with those who are entrusted by the public to safeguard our democracy making pronouncements on activities that are a blatant disregard for the law and employ efforts to eradicate them.

Gauteng continues to suffer from a housing backlog despite it being the province that has provided the highest numbers of houses in the country. Celebrating past victories does nothing to address the dire state we are in.

A gnarling concern of mine has been the increased number of illegal occupants on private as well as state-owned property, as it hinders our objective to effectively address the housing shortage in this province and ultimately the country.

I will be the first to admit that there are faults in the system, with negative spillover effects that seek to undermine the process of allocation of houses in an equitable and fair manner.