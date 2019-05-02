Decision to vote or not is a right that must be respected by all

To vote or not to vote? That is a question playing in some voters' minds.

The Big Debate hosted by Redi Tlhabi engaged this question on Sunday. And having participated in the discussion, I think it is prudent to consider the different sides of the debate.

In the SA context, voting can be a very emotive issue. This is mainly because universal suffrage, where the entire adult population who are citizens of the country are eligible to vote, was only realised in 1994.

Before that, this was a privilege conferred upon certain racial and economic groups. By modern standards, SA was very late to the party on this one.

It has taken centuries of struggle for groups other than whites and males to be recognised as fully fledged citizens and many have lost their lives fighting for this.

And so some argue that all eligible voters are morally bound to vote in elections by virtue of this history.

The other strong argument is that not voting does not prevent the formation of a government.

These arguments resonate with those who hold the view that voting is a civic responsibility that does not hinge on the quality of the electoral choices on offer - political parties and their party lists. In fact, if all eligible citizens voted - meaning a higher turnout - the government and the decisions it makes could be considered more legitimate.

Moreover, it would be an endorsement of the entire democratic system.

These are good arguments indeed. There is, however, another side to this debate.