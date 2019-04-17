MBUYISELO BOTHA | World would be far better if more women held positions of power

I am envious of New Zealanders, in an era where we have problematic leaders who build walls, leaders who are corrupt and silence voices that speak against their abuse of power.

New Zealanders have a leader they can look to, who will roll up her sleeves and come to them and be with them during a time of great need.

The pervasiveness of corruption and poor leadership has made us accept the bare minimum when coming to leaders because things are that bad in our country.

Ardern has shown me that our yearn and demand for leadership as South Africans is not an unreasonable request.

The images of her wearing a headscarf to emulate the hijab (and she is not a Muslim) while visiting victims of the attacks and their families, will remain with me for a very long time.

This may be a minuscule act, but to me it signifies someone who has compassion, identifies with those she leads and goes the extra mile to show that she is with them by respecting their faiths.

A person of her status did not have to go to that extent, but she did! In one of her speeches, Ardern said: "We are one", referring to Muslims and immigrants who were the victims of the attack; she did this in an era where countries are closing off borders and building walls to keep desperate people trying to escape war, hunger and terror, out of their country.