Racist economy at the heart of state corruption

This month marks 25 years since we attained our freedom. It is something to be proud of. The transition from apartheid into a democratic society has largely been a success.

We may still have some rabid racists in their khakhi shorts irritating us with their "orange-blanje-blou" flag at some rugby matches and "cultural" rallies.

We may get power mongers who mobilise political support by exploiting our ethnic and linguistic differences. But the concept of South African nationhood is universally accepted.

We should never take this for granted, especially in a country that is racially and culturally diverse as ours. Other young nations who transitioned from colonial rule to self-determination first had to go through the trauma of civil wars and ethnic divisions before they could truly become stable nation-states.

We have every reason to celebrate.

But we should not be complacent. Nation-building is work in progress. To be guaranteed freedom demands that we constantly fight to defend it.

The progress we have made over the last 25 years can easily be rolled back if we are not vigilant and do not actively work towards building an SA far removed from the old country of apartheid.