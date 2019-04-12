Book burners have Vera planning own dummies guide

Mind your language

Shu, the struggle is real, comrades, especially when it comes to the use of our former coloniser's language.

Vera has just seen a government memo doing rounds on social media, purportedly from basic education minister Angie Motshekga.

Mme Motshekga, it would seem, is gatvol with her teachers for being such bad ambassadors for the country's education system.

The memo reads:

"My office has been inundated with calls and emails from concerned citizens of this country regarding the grammatical and spelling errors educators make on social platforms. I wish to publicly state that even though it might be your personal social media account but as an employee of the DoB by principle you represent us. Educators are urged to proof read their posts, check errors and send to their HODs for approval before posting them.

Ends

Minister of Basic Education

Comma-tose

If indeed the memo is from the minister, she has clearly had enough.

But the sub-editor in Vera would like to point out the importance of punctuation to the minister. She missed several commas that would have made the message crisp.

The burning issue... stupid

But the minister should be happy that, in these Dark Ages, teachers can still read and write.

There are people out there who have decided that reading is not

only NOT their thing, but that they would now make it their mission to burn books.