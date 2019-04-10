Let's carry Charlotte Maxeke's legacy by walking in her footsteps

Our leaders and all of us can only do that if we all embrace Maxeke's character and spirit.

Maxeke taught us that the liberation of humankind from prejudice, racism, hate, and resentment is an ongoing process. She preached that a strong family and a sense of community are central to building and maintaining a cohesive society.

As one of SA's first black woman science graduates, the only woman who attended the launch of the South African Native National Congress (SANNC), now the African National Congress (ANC) in Bloemfontein in 1912; an early opponent of passes for black women who helped organise the anti-pass movement in Bloemfontein in 1913 and founded the Bantu Women's League of the ANC in 1918 and as someone who participated in tribal courts; a privilege unheard of for a woman and the first black woman to become a parole officer for juvenile delinquents, she was a trendsetter in her own right.

No wonder the former Johannesburg Hospital, which is now known as the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, has been named after her.

It is because of people like her that our country is a beacon of hope for women's rights the world over and I wish to applaud those who continue to champion this valuable cause.