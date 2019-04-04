PSL must resolve cases faster

It is high time the Premier Soccer League revisited its disciplinary processes.

Left unchecked, these have the potential of unfairly tarnishing the image of a tremendous brand and professional football in general.

Of specific concerns is the lengthy period it sometimes take for the league's disciplinary committee (DC) to rule on matters whose outcomes may even decide which team gets relegated, promoted to the PSL or wins the league.

A case in point is the dispute that was taken to the DC following a game between title-chasers Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits in October.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw. Sundowns was then charged for using defender Wayne Arendse for the game even though he was not part of their original 18-man squad that they had submitted ahead of the match.

It has taken the DC almost six months to arrive at a verdict on the matter in spite of the fact that the outcome may have an impact on which team ends up lifting the league at the end of the season.

We appreciate that the matters the DC has to deal with are often complex and require legal teams to thoroughly apply their minds.