Either patient or doctor, keep records in case of litigation

April 1, 2019, was certainly not a day for fools. The Supreme Court of Appeal gave judgment in the case of Beukes v Smith (211/2018) [2019] ZASCA 48), for a surgeon whose information to his patient was called into question.

The decision really highlights the value of keeping proper records of discussions leading to an informed consent, to avoid protracted legal proceedings.

According to the Health Professions Council of SA's ethical guidelines, informed consent is: "Patients must be given sufficient information, which they can understand, to enable them to make informed decisions about their care.

"This is what is meant by an informed consent."

Medical treatment cannot be provided in the absence of consent. Our courts have held that, to give proper informed consent, a patient must be informed of all material risks associated with the treatment.

To give proper informed consent, the patient must know, appreciate and, understand the nature and extent of the harm or risk.

Smith performed a laparoscopic hernia repair on Beukes.

She sued him for damages, alleging that he had negligently failed to provide her with sufficient information which caused her to give an uninformed consent to laparoscopy during which her colon was perforated, and as a consequence of which she suffered complications and damages.