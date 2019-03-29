Hlaudi not famous for frugality despite his one-man launch

Are parties too broke?

As far as television advertising goes, this must be the most low-key election campaign we have had in years.

Vera has not seen a single political advert on television to support this or that other political party, and it's only 39 days to go before the polls!

What, are our parties broke? Or were they, at least two of them, banking on the now troubled Bosasa and VBS for their respective campaign budgets?

EFF's Son of The Soil cult

At least the ones in red berets seem to have their game on point when it comes to street posters and election billboards.

Everywhere Vera goes, the streets are painted red. But she does have a question for the fighters. Must almost all of the posters have the face of the Son of The Soil? You are a political party guys, and your leader is not a Shepherd Bushiri.

Shady manifesto launch

Since money is too tight to mention, as that 80s song used to say even for our political parties, it is good to see one of the new parties finding an innovative way of marketing its message without breaking the bank to pay the SABC and other media houses.

While others spend millions on manifesto launches at packed sports stadia, one Hlaudi Motsoeneng did away with all the fanfare and launched his party's under a tree in his own backyard.

For that alone, Vera was willing to give her vote to the former SABC boss for demonstrating his ability to work with meagre resources.

But, then, she listened to the content of his tree manifesto!