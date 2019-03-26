Make boys feel part of the pursuit of gender equality

Every day, my heart bleeds for the next generation of men.

Everywhere you look, almost everything is about girl children. I am very much aware of the imbalances we face politically, socially, economically and otherwise.

Some of the initiatives that are deliberately focusing on the girl child are completely necessary. For instance, there is a lack of sanitary towels for girls, especially in impoverished areas.

The safe spaces created for girls, who are victims of the different kinds of gender-based violences (GBVs), are also another exception.

However, how do we fully justify the exclusion of one sex (boys) which was the only gender "empowered" by a horrific apartheid system in fixing the problems created by our past?

Often when I listen to fellow civil right activists, humanitarians, feminists, academics, politicians (these ones bore me) and fellow youth, especially young women, their pain is piercing when they elaborate about how we live in an unjust and very much unequal world for men and women. The world has serious gender inequality issues.

Indeed women have been excluded in the past. This is something we really have to redress. We have to achieve and strive for gender equality in our lifetime.

But we shouldn't be working towards addressing the imbalances of the past by dressing another imbalance of the future.

The current approach baffles me. Some companies award bursaries to girls only. We deliberately or ignorantly prioritise the future of women and exclude the future men. In one way or another, we are reversing the system that destabilised us as a country and a continent by creating a future where men will be excluded.