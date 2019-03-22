Nuclear energy reliable and inexpensive in the long run

Then some years ago some people claimed that the earth was heating up due to carbon dioxide produced by coal-fired power stations. So; ‘stop using coal,’ they said. I don't agree with this man-made carbon dioxide argument, nor do many other thousands of scientists. However many people would rather listen to Hollywood film stars then to scientists who really understand these things, as Thomas Sowell pointed out.

So activist groups said; ‘use what nature gave us; wind and sunlight’. That solution sounds good, but you only get sunlight in the daytime and you only get wind when the wind blows. Another major consideration is that both of those sources are very dilute, so you need thousands and thousands of wind and solar systems.

Coal energy comes from burning coal. Wind energy comes from the sun warming the ground, which leads to winds. The rainbow has blue at one side of it and red at the other. Solar PV electricity (PhotoVoltaic) comes from the blue part of the solar light spectrum. High energy blue light knocks electrons out of atoms of silicon in the solar panels. These electrons produce a flow of direct current electricity, at a low voltage. That is the electricity which comes out of a solar panel. Einstein explained the photoelectric effect and interestingly was awarded the Nobel Prize for that insight, not for his discovery of E = mc2.

But to harvest solar power you need to go to sunny places like the Northern Cape. To harvest wind power you need to go to places which have regular wind. That usually means; coastal strips.

An important point to bear in mind is that you then have to bring that electricity all the way from the source to where you want to use it, like an industrial centre. So the real cost of wind and solar electricity is the cost at the point of consumption, not the cost at the front gate of the wind or solar farm. Sadly, people keep quoting wind and solar prices at the front gate, at a time when the wind is blowing and during the daytime when the sun is shining. Then you see quoted prices like 70 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh).

The public generally don't get told what it costs to bring the solar and wind energy to the industrial or private consumer, at night, when you want the lights on. Eskom reported that that figure for wind energy cost for last year was 222 cents per kilowatt hour (R2.22c/kWh) which is vastly different to the price region of 70c/kWh. Remember that Koeberg is producing continuous electricity for Eskom at less than 40 c/kWh. The price component of transporting electricity to the consumer is known as 'system costs' and the politicians and others tend to leave that bit out when they talk to the public about prices.

Every time that the wind stops blowing, at night, you get zero electricity from wind and solar, so Eskom has to switch to some backup supply; like coal or nuclear, which really does run all of the time. The cost of maintaining the necessary backup in place is also not added to the solar and wind cost.

Wind and solar cannot be included in any load shedding calculations. Think about it. You cannot produce a supply prediction for the public based on; 'maybe it's available.'

The proposed nuclear construction program, of building three nuclear power stations sequentially over a period of 10 to 15 years is critical. The country desperately needs this program. The proposed nuclear cost is significantly less than the magical trillion rand number trumpeted by certain vocal critics and it is not going to be spent all at one time, as is claimed by them. The nuclear construction program has also been designed to consist of a 50% localisation target. Who do you think will drive the bulldozers, pour the concrete, erect the concrete walls, lay the piping, rig the cables, and so on? Will this work be done by Russians, Chinese, French or American workers, and various foreign craftsmen, or will we pay South Africans to do that?

The proposed nuclear build will push much needed money into local construction companies, project management companies, manufacturing companies and many others. The country desperately needs that local economic thrust. South Africa has nuclear scientists and engineers of world-class. We know how to build these impressive and reliable structures. We would not import ‘a reactor in a box’.

If you are worrying about load shedding now, what do you think the situation will look like in half a dozen years time, if the country does not have a significant reliable source of electricity?

Why are business and industry leaders not seeing this?

Now for another quote from the wisdom of Dr Thomas Sowell; "When you want to help people you tell them the truth. When you want to help yourself, you tell them what they want to hear".

Dr Kelvin Kemm is a nuclear physicist and CEO of Nuclear Africa (Pty) Ltd, a project management company based in Pretoria.