No magic fix to power struggle

Brace yourself for more power cuts. Eskom is in crisis and rolling blackouts are upon us again with no solution in sight, at least for now.

There is more than enough blame to go around into what sparked the energy crisis that has plunged parts of the country into darkness for the past five days and possibly for the foreseeable future but no immediate solutions.

"It's going to be a huge struggle ahead of us to actually overcome this crisis," warned public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan at a joint media briefing with Eskom in Rosebank, Johannesburg yesterday.

"We understand the frustration. We don't have a magic formula. This not about whether Pravin Gordhan or [Eskom chairperson] Jabu Mabuza or [Eskom CEO] Phakamani Hadebe single-handedly have a magic wand that can actually enable us to wave that wand and say load-shedding is over."

The power cuts are already reverberating through the economy, threatening everything from investment to job security.