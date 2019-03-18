Car scheme investors to be refunded

Pastor Dennis Jali of Holiness Revival Movement of SA who was accused of ripping off investors in a scheme allegedly operating in the US is now in a process of reimbursing his client through his attorneys.

In September 2017, Consumer Line published an article with a headline "Millions paid to scam car scheme" in which 500 investors were left in the lurch after paying about R10m to the scheme.

At the time, the organisation's general manager, Phindi Koti, of Kwa-Zulu-Natal, also complained she was threatened by the clients who invested in the scheme.

So far, only two people have confirmed they have been refunded the money they invested in the scheme. One of them has received the full amount.

The scheme, originally known as SA Uberpartners, changed its name to SA Smart Partners before its director, Jali, disappeared with investors' money.

Both Vicky Netshimbupfe of Germiston, and her daughter invested R160,000 and have since 2017 been battling to get their refund.

Only her daughter has been refunded the R10,000 she invested in the scheme, she confirmed last week.

Netshimbupfe withdrew R170,000 life savings and invested R150,000 for herself and R10,000 for her daughter.