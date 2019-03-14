Let's insist on MPs of a high calibre

If there was one lesson we should have learned from the outgoing fifth parliament of democratic South Africa, it is this: the quality of individual MPs we elected into the National Assembly is far more important than what political parties promise in their election manifestos.

Therefore, the submission of candidates' lists by various political parties to the Independent Electoral Commission provides us voters with the opportunity to fully scrutinise what the competing parties are bringing to the table.

The fifth parliament was a mixture of the good, the bad and the ugly. Starting with the ugly, for much of its term it was embroiled in conflict and chaos simply because the majority of the MPs refused to hold a rogue head of state to account for his numerous transgressions against the constitution. They often chose to use their superior numbers to hold the party line even when it was clear that such a line was wrong. This herd mentality pushed our country to the brink of a constitutional crisis.