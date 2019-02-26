Playing favourites with your children could scar them

Favouritism by a parent to his or her children could damage the relationship of siblings permanently, especially if the siblings don't address that elephant in the room.

A few weeks ago, I sat down with my sister Tebogo, who is six years older than I.

We had a heart-to-heart about the unintended and yet oh so conspicuously different treatment we get from our mother.

She's a single parent, and has been all my life.

I have never been ignorant of the fact that I am our mother's favourite child.

Yes, she loves us both, but I happen to be her favourite.

I didn't beat around the bush. I asked my sister how she feels about the way our mother shows her love for us and treats us.

She was candid with me. My sister told me that it took a great deal of time for her to accept that I am the apple of our mother's eye.

But she said something that was so profound that it got etched in my heart.

"It is natural, Papina [as she affectionately calls me] for every parent who has more than one child to love one of his or her children more," Tebogo said.

"... One of the children will be the one after the parent's heart. To our mother, you are that person. But you have never made me feel less loved."

There was no sense of pain in my sister's voice or tone. Tebogo was speaking from a point of acceptance.

I don't know if it is maturity that helps my sister to speak so gracefully about this or if it is purely her understanding of such complex issues, but I was pleased to know that she knows that I value my relationship with her.

I also believe that my sister has forgiven our mother for not treating us equally. Even though we both agree that she isn't aware of this, we know that she doesn't hide her deep love for her son, me.