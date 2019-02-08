Gravy running as polotishans jostle for prime position at the feeding trough

In this episode of Game of Bags, President Thuma Mina is having dinner with some auspicious guests, including Melika, Ngilandi, Holandi, Swizalandi and Jalimane.

As Melika spears his juicy rib eye steak, he feels something rubbing against his leg. Startled, he bends over to investigate.

Underneath the table, he spots Lady Mvula'inyana, she of the famous braai packs and whiskey bottles. She whispers: "Bhuti Melika, can you throw me a piece of meat, please. No one will notice, the operation will take place under the table, after all."

On the extreme end of the table, Jalimane is struggling with Lady Zululiyaduduma, who is also sitting under the table, on top of her Louis Vuitton bag. She is saying, "For me, Bhuti Jalimane, a Merc will do. No one will notice; I'll shove it into my Louis Vuitton bag."

Jalimane and Melika, courteous gentlemen that they are, do their best to ignore the under-the-table overtures of the two ladies.