African languages must take rightful place

Why, as Africans, are we still allowing a language hierarchy in which the language of the coloniser is regarded as the most prestigious language that has power and influence over the administrative and mercantile structure of each colony?

Why do we continue to allow African languages to be firmly placed at the bottom of the language hierarchy and receive auxiliary status all the time?

This stops the opportunities for functional development of almost all the African languages. This also brings to a standstill linguistic competition between languages for access to new domains. European languages delay the extension of existing African languages.

Why, as educated Africans, do we continue to raise our children in the colonial language rather than in an African language?

It is about time that African languages dominate as the medium of instruction and the standard for subsequent development. We need to commit ourselves to developing and promoting our indigenous languages so that they can meet the standard of languages such as English.

African languages are in a state of collapse and their speakers are failing to find new writers in their languages. Speakers of these languages are often humiliated.