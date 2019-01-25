New singing sensation L'Agrizzi's opera performance deserving of an encore

We spent the first instalment of our new series, Game of Bags, introducing some major players in the saga, including Thumamina, Gedle and Cloudy, who happen to be from the Khongolose side of the bigger Mzansi family.

This, unfortunately, has offended other members of the larger Mzansi family who believe we are biased towards the Khongolose clan.

In an attempt at balance, the creators of the show then dispatched a camera and sound crew to the Cape where the Dadas family is based, travailing under the yoke of the benevolent dictator, Gogo Zilazila, ably aided by her garden boy, MyMoney.

The crew had just landed in the visdorpie, when an empty bottle of wine was thrown at them by an irate Anti Petrishiya.

Now a glorified bergie running her own outfit called Goodest, Anti Petrishiya's departure from the Dadas has robbed this dour outfit of all possible drama befitting a show of such exacting artistic standards as Game of Bags.