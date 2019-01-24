Toilets stand as symbol of disconnect

It was the kind of picture we would have hoped to have last seen in the apartheid years - row upon row of unused toilets in the veld.

Such images became synonymous with the arrogant power of the type that arrogated itself the right to tell people where to live and how to live.

One way, more than any other that, the evil that was apartheid manifested itself was in where and how people were designated to live.

Hundreds of thousands, if not millions of people, are still barracked in townships far removed from their places of work today, a fact of life that has stubbornly proven to be something that will not be wished away with some magic wand.

Despite building millions of free houses to address the matter bequeathed the democratic order by apartheid, the housing backlog is nowhere near being sorted. The government has since abandoned the idea of building free houses in the form of RDPs for the poor, and has - largely on the strength of the wishes of the people - moved towards empowering the needy in other ways to help them help themselves.

Of that was born the idea of providing people with serviced stands - with water and sanitation - and letting aspirant homeowners build themselves houses.