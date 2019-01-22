Tragedy of state capture is that it has harmed black entrepreneurs

Amid the dizzying maze of explosive information in the Sunday newspapers regarding what former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi will reveal this week, one particular claim piqued my interest.

According to a story by Sunday Times journalist Bongani Fuzile on what made Agrizzi turn on Bosasa and its chief executive officer Gavin Watson, there was once a proposal for the latter to retire from the post and still pocket R10m a month.

This was at a time when the power struggle between Watson and Agrizzi was threatening to get out of hand following Agrizzi's firing from the company in 2016.

The newspaper reports on a recording of a meeting between Agrizzi, former Bosasa chief financial officer Andries van Tonder and Watson's nephew - Jared Watson. It was at this meeting where Van Tonder proposed that Watson must "retire to Port Elizabeth" - his original hometown - and that for doing so Bosasa would then pay him R10m a month.

Just think about that: A cool R10m a month for staying at home. That works out to R120m per annum, for doing nothing! Who can afford that? Which company do you know can afford to pay R10m a month, for a retired executive nogal?

Perhaps banking institutions, major mining houses and other representatives of "monopoly capital", but certainly none of the black-owned companies that emerged with the end of apartheid. If the bigwigs at Bosasa could even entertain the idea, how much was the company making each month? Mind you, some of its major contracts, from which it makes super-profits, are with government departments.

Herein lies one of the tragedies of state capture and corruption. Whether it is the Guptas, the Watsons or any other family or company, state capture mostly enriches undeserving and already established entities at the expense of emerging black entrepreneurs.

We can complain about "white monopoly capital" as much as we want and bash companies such as the Bidvest Group for having its fingers in almost every pie, however the question remains: How come post-apartheid SA has not produced black companies that can challenge them in terms of scale and impact?