A patriot and truly selfless servant of SA

We join the nation in mourning the death of South Africa's leading diplomat Dumisani Kumalo, who passed away on Sunday.

We are saddened by the loss of a man who had dedicated his whole life in serving the nation.

Kumalo was SA's permanent representative to the United Nations in New York, a position he occupied from 1999 until 2009 when the country's tenure as a non-permanent member of the Security Council came to an end.

Kumalo also held various positions within UN, including being chairperson of the Economic and Social Council Ad Hoc Advisory Groups on Guinea Bissau and Burundi, and co-chairing the establishment of the Human Rights Council among other.

This was after he had gone into exile in 1970s where he became project director at the American Committee on Africa and its sister organisation, the Africa Fund from 1979 to 1997.

According to the ANC, he played " a key role in the mobilisation of American sanctions against the racist apartheid regime.

"Kumalo's actions culminated in the racist regime being hauled to the UN Security Council in the 80s".