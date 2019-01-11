It's been a long time since my first day of school yet some of the problems remain

When I saw my niece's son all decked out in his school uniform, on his way to enter first grade at a local school, a lump rose to my throat and a suspicion of a tear crept to the corner of my left eye.

How beautiful and innocent he looked, his jaw set in determination as he raised his head high as if saying, "future, here I come".

The sight of him, and hundreds of other children of his age I was to see during the course of the day as some were being cajoled into cars against their will, others laughing and clapping hands and saying, "mummy, let's go already!" brought memories of my first day at school.

Ah, that was more than four decades ago. But it still feels like yesterday. I can still smell my mother's vanilla essence-flavoured vetkoeks that I carried to school on my first day. I can still feel the texture of Vaseline Blue Seal, slathered in thick layers on my face and legs.