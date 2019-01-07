Illegal immigration undermines law and order in SA.

A nasty trend has taken root in our country in which anyone who dares to speak out against certain issues is publicly humiliated and dismissed.

For merely lamenting the state of illegal immigration I was labelled "xenophobic", "afriphobic" and "illiberal". Inevitably, the merits of the argument then go undebated.

But eventually, my message was understood. We want the people of the world to come to Johannesburg to work, live and enjoy our city on condition they enter our country legally and, once here, obey our laws.

Then, something strange began to happen. I was being stopped in the streets by ordinary people who were grateful that someone had said something.

Speaking frankly, the state of illegal immigration in South Africa is a disaster.

We do not have borders in our country. People cross into the country through a border that is not properly policed. Don't take my word for it, the South African Defence Force have said as much.

To be clear, many of the people who come to our country without documentation are good people. They can contribute to our society but are often deprived this opportunity by a home affairs department that is wholly inadequate in processing their documentation.